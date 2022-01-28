Central girls rallies, but Bettendorf responds for OT win

In terms of a conference championship, both Bettendorf and Davenport Central have only a glimmer of hope at this point in the season.
However, Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls' basketball matchup had the look of two teams that were both desperately fighting for a title.
Down by 15 points at halftime at George Marshall Gymnasium, the Blue Devils rode an 11-point fourth quarter from senior guard Adriauna Mayfield to force overtime. Ultimately, though, it was the Bulldogs who had one final kick as a pair of late buckets by senior guard Izzy Appel proved to be the difference in Bettendorf's 49-46 victory.
"I knew that if they got a girl on me, I needed to clear the paint and get around her," said Appel, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds. "That was the best shot I was going to get."
Appel's OT buckets were especially key, as the Blue Devils did an excellent job of containing Bettendorf junior forward Lillie Petersen after she had a strong first half.
Petersen scored 17 of her team-high 22 points in the first two periods, eventually finishing with a double-double as she posted 19 rebounds. But in the second half and OT, she only got off three shot attempts.
"It was really frustrating, but I think Central learned from the first half to not let me get the ball," she said. "I think we adapted well, although we could've gone after it more in the second half. We were able to finish strong, which was good."
The victory enables the Bulldogs (11-6) to take sole possession of fourth place in the MAC at 9-5 and keep them mathematically in the hunt for at least a conference-title share.
"I think that we have to approach every game wanting to win," said Petersen, who hit seven of 10 field-goal attempts and was eight of 10 from the free-throw line.
With the Blue Devils (10-7, 8-6) down 33-18 at halftime, head coach Amara Burrage knew that one key was trying to take Petersen out of the mix as much as possible.
"We stressed that we had to box her out," said Burrage. "She's a great player, a great offensive rebounder and good off the block."
Offensively, Mayfield had started strong, scoring seven first-quarter points as Central led 11-6 early before Bettendorf closed with a 12-0 run to go up 18-11, a run that grew to 18 consecutive points in the second quarter.
After Central closed the gap to 37-31 going into the fourth quarter, Mayfield (25 points, 4-of-8 from 3-point range) took control. She knocked down three 3-pointers, the last of which had the hosts up 42-41 with 1:52 left in regulation.
"She played her butt off," Burrage said of her star guard. "She gave us a huge lift and got us back in the game. I just wish we had played the first half like we did the second half. You want to win these types of games."
Bettendorf tied the game at 42-42 on a Faith Furness free throw with 42.3 seconds left. Central had a chance at one last shot but was unable to get one off before the buzzer sounded.
In the extra session, the Blue Devils briefly took the lead on a Mayfield bucket, but the Bulldogs answered with six straight points on buckets by Petersen and Appel and were able to hold on.
"They really packed (Petersen) in, and we knew trying to get it in to her would be risky," said Appel. "The whole second half, Central had the energy we had in the first half. We needed to get that back in overtime."