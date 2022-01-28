Central girls rallies, but Bettendorf responds for OT win

In terms of a conference championship, both Bettendorf and Davenport Central have only a glimmer of hope at this point in the season.

However, Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls' basketball matchup had the look of two teams that were both desperately fighting for a title.

Down by 15 points at halftime at George Marshall Gymnasium, the Blue Devils rode an 11-point fourth quarter from senior guard Adriauna Mayfield to force overtime. Ultimately, though, it was the Bulldogs who had one final kick as a pair of late buckets by senior guard Izzy Appel proved to be the difference in Bettendorf's 49-46 victory.

"I knew that if they got a girl on me, I needed to clear the paint and get around her," said Appel, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds. "That was the best shot I was going to get."

Appel's OT buckets were especially key, as the Blue Devils did an excellent job of containing Bettendorf junior forward Lillie Petersen after she had a strong first half.

Petersen scored 17 of her team-high 22 points in the first two periods, eventually finishing with a double-double as she posted 19 rebounds. But in the second half and OT, she only got off three shot attempts.