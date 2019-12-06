Central girls rally past Muscatine

"I was just feeling it," Mayfield said of finding her shot late in the game. "It depends on how our offense is going. The first three quarters, we weren't running picks and roles to try and get open. We did that in the fourth. We were impatient the first three quarters. In the fourth, we kind of slowed down and made better decisions."

Lard finished with eight points and eight rebounds while Aliiyha Morgan chipped in six rebounds. Anyiah Wilson had eight points for the Blue Devils, as well. The only downside to the win for Central was George did leave late in the game with an apparent left leg injury.

Madison Petersen contributed seven points to go with 11 rebounds for Muscatine. But the Muskies, who had 15 points in the first quarter, could only manage 19 the rest of the contest.

"We did a great job defensively and controlling the tempo for three quarters but you have to play a complete game to win on the road," Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said. "We got a little stagnant offensively and could not build on our lead when we had some chances. I was really pleased with how we came out and established things. But we could not sustain it in the second half and we let them hang around and (Central) took advantage. I am liking what I am seeing from our kids but we just have to be confident and close things out."

