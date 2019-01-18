With just two seniors on the roster, every game is an opportunity for growth for the Davenport Central girls basketball team.
Friday night, the Blue Devils learned how to fend off a pesky opponent on the road, beating rival Davenport West 52-38 at Davenport High School for their first road win of the year.
"When you don't have experience and everyone is getting to you and it's loud in the gym, I think they really stepped up and they grew through this experience," said senior McKenna Moore, who led Central with 15 points.
Though Moore led the team, 67 percent of Central's points came from either freshmen or sophomores.
"I think we're growing tremendously throughout the year," Moore said. "It's hard when we have all underclassmen but they're adjusting to us and a lot of people are stepping up and we're really growing and creating good chemistry and a good foundation for this program."
Central (3-11, 3-9 MAC) jumped out to a 13-5 lead after one quarter thanks to six points from sophomore Acorionna Lard.
West (0-15, 0-12) began the second quarter on an 11-2 run to take 16-15 lead on a basket from Lauren Oostendorp with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left in the half. Central quickly responded, coming right back down the floor and retaking the lead on a basket from freshman Adriauna Mayfield.
The Falcons tied the game back up, but Sydney George gave the Blue Devils the lead back for good with 2:16 left in the half.
Still, the Falcons didn't make it easy for the Blue Devils, and every time Central looked like it was going to pull away, West found a way to answer.
Central led 35-20 midway through the third quarter, only to have that lead cut to 35-27 entering the fourth. Midway through the fourth, the Blue Devils saw a 41-31 lead dwindle to 41-36 before closing out the game on an 11-2 run.
Mayfield was big in that final push, scoring seven of her 11 points in the final four minutes.
"We underestimated them for sure, and we weren't playing our game," Moore said. "But then we came together and we had to take it possession by possession, get stops on the court and play our game."
West was led by senior Nativionna Griffin Blanks, who scored 14 points while freshman Kaitlynn Powell added eight. The Falcons did a lot of their damage at the free-throw line with 16 points.
"Tonight was one time where it sure seemed like we held our composure a little bit better than we have in the past, and that's obviously a good sign moving forward," West head coach Pat Finn said. "It's nice for the kids to be in an exciting game. That's what they need, we need more of that and that's what we're working for."