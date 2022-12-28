 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Hyde Park trips Geneseo in tenacious tussle 49-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Hyde Park's locker room after a trying 49-47 test with Geneseo at Chicago Hyde Park Academy on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Chicago Hyde Park opened with a 12-11 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-22 at halftime over the Thunderbirds.

Geneseo moved ahead by earning a 37-35 advantage over Chicago Hyde Park at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Thunderbirds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-47 scoring margin.

Recently on December 21, Geneseo squared off with Macomb in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

