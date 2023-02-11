Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac trucked Fulton Unity Christian on the road to a 29-19 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian. For more, click here.

