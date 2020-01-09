Clark spurs Central to win over West

"Our last couple games, we didn't allow ourselves to control the game," said Mayfield, who scored 10 points. "We pretty much played our game, whereas in the other games, we played the other team's game, at their pace."

Central outrebounded West 42-37, with Clark also adding nine rebounds, and forced 20 Falcon turnovers.

Katilyn Powell led the Falcons (1-8, 1-6) with 14 points while Kylee DeVore added seven points and 10 rebounds.

"We've got to calm down a little bit once in a little while," West head coach Pat Finn said. "When you're used to being behind a lot, you're used to pushing and pressing and I think that's where we're at. In some ways, when you fall behind early, which you don't want to do, you find yourself pushing a little too hard and little too early. But the kids played with a lot better intensity and hustle and focus tonight."

Central now has its most wins since winning seven in 2011 and still has half a season to build on that total, continuing Saturday against Annawan at the IHMVCU Shootout.

"We're all still learning (how to win)," Mayfield said. "This is new to us. First year playing varsity for a lot of us so it's just new. We've got to get a feel for everything and learn.

"We're learning not to dwell on the past and move forward and learn, after we take the losses, to get in the gym, learn what we need to learn, fix what we need to fix and take it into the next game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.