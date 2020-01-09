Clark spurs Central to win over West

After a little rough patch, Davenport Central is back to its winning ways.
Some reinforcements have helped.
Sophomore Bria Clark scored a game-high 15 points in her third game back in the lineup, helping lead the Blue Devils to a 55-38 win over Davenport West Thursday at West High School, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Blue Devils (5-5, 3-4).
Clark is averaging 12.7 points per game after missing the first seven games of the season due to personal reasons, while Kariana Lohf — who scored five points — is adding 8.2 in five games since returning from a knee injury.
"She's a great asset to our team and we definitely missed her, along with some of the other players that were out the first half of the season," Central head coach Rita Jett said of Clark. "They're starting to jell and get their chemistry back a little bit. The pace of the game changes when we have that core of girls in there. It's just a matter of us mixing and putting the pieces together at the right time."
Clark got Central off to a running start, scoring eight of her points in the first quarter to lift the Blue Devils to an 18-9 lead. That grew to 31-21 halftime and became 38-26 after three quarters.
You have free articles remaining.
A 3 from Adriauna Mayfield gave Central a 41-26 lead early in the fourth quarter, but West rallied back with a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to nine points. However, the Falcons struggled with fouls and turnovers down the stretch, allowing Central to build the lead up 49-32, the 17-point deficit enough for the Blue Devils to close out the game.
"Our last couple games, we didn't allow ourselves to control the game," said Mayfield, who scored 10 points. "We pretty much played our game, whereas in the other games, we played the other team's game, at their pace."
Central outrebounded West 42-37, with Clark also adding nine rebounds, and forced 20 Falcon turnovers.
Katilyn Powell led the Falcons (1-8, 1-6) with 14 points while Kylee DeVore added seven points and 10 rebounds.
"We've got to calm down a little bit once in a little while," West head coach Pat Finn said. "When you're used to being behind a lot, you're used to pushing and pressing and I think that's where we're at. In some ways, when you fall behind early, which you don't want to do, you find yourself pushing a little too hard and little too early. But the kids played with a lot better intensity and hustle and focus tonight."
Central now has its most wins since winning seven in 2011 and still has half a season to build on that total, continuing Saturday against Annawan at the IHMVCU Shootout.
"We're all still learning (how to win)," Mayfield said. "This is new to us. First year playing varsity for a lot of us so it's just new. We've got to get a feel for everything and learn.
"We're learning not to dwell on the past and move forward and learn, after we take the losses, to get in the gym, learn what we need to learn, fix what we need to fix and take it into the next game."