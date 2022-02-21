Class 3A girls basketball

IHSA CLASS 3A LASALLE-PERU GIRLS' BASKETBALL SECTIONAL

Sectional histories: This is Geneseo's first trip to the sectional round since 2014 and the ninth in its history; the Lady Leafs' only sectional championship came in 1987 as part of their run to the Class AA state tournament, where they finished fourth. ... Fellow Western Big 6 Conference member Galesburg is sectional-bound for the 26th time, but the first time since 2017. The Silver Streaks have 10 sectional titles to their credit, the most recent coming in '11. ... This is Washington's 10th sectional trip, its first since 2018. ... Morton is in the sectionals for the 19th time, and the sixth time in the last seven postseasons.