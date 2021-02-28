 Skip to main content
Class 3A state quarterfinal capsule
112420-qc-spt-assum-xavier-gbb-10.JPG

Assumption’s A.J. Schubert (21) attempts to shoot against Xavier’s Maya Karl (10) at Assumption High School, Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Class 3A state quarterfinal

Who: No. 8 Assumption (8-11) vs. No. 1 Cherokee (22-0)

When: Monday, 5 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Online: https://www.watchighsau.com/

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 West Lyon or No. 5 West Burlington

Assumption's key players: A.J. Schubert, 6-2, soph. (12.5 ppg., 7.0 rpg., 50.6% FGs); Anna Wohlers, 5-11, sr. (6.8 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 73.6% FTs); Dawsen Dorsey, 5-10, jr. (6.8 ppg., 3.1 apg., 2.4 spg.)

Cherokee's key players: JeMae Nichols, 5-9, sr. (15.5 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 6.0 spg.); Kenna Mongan, 5-6, soph. (11.9 ppg., 3.2 apg., 35.9% 3s); Alexis Pingel, 5-7, jr. (12.8 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 2.0 spg.)

Quick hits: This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs. Assumption defeated two top-12 opponents to reach the state tournament for the second straight year and ninth time since 2010. It has not reached the championship game since 2013. The Knights are the only team, regardless of classification, still alive with an under .500 record. Cherokee has an average of 19.1 steals per game as well as the state leader in steals in Nichols. The Braves are beating teams by an average of 28.3 points and are seeking their first state championship in school history.

— Compiled by Zach Martin

