Class 3A state quarterfinal capsule

Class 3A state quarterfinal

Quick hits: This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs. Assumption defeated two top-12 opponents to reach the state tournament for the second straight year and ninth time since 2010. It has not reached the championship game since 2013. The Knights are the only team, regardless of classification, still alive with an under .500 record. Cherokee has an average of 19.1 steals per game as well as the state leader in steals in Nichols. The Braves are beating teams by an average of 28.3 points and are seeking their first state championship in school history.