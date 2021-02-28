Class 3A state quarterfinal capsule

Class 3A state quarterfinal
Who: No. 8 Assumption (8-11) vs. No. 1 Cherokee (22-0)
When: Monday, 5 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Online: https://www.watchighsau.com/
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 West Lyon or No. 5 West Burlington
Assumption's key players: A.J. Schubert, 6-2, soph. (12.5 ppg., 7.0 rpg., 50.6% FGs); Anna Wohlers, 5-11, sr. (6.8 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 73.6% FTs); Dawsen Dorsey, 5-10, jr. (6.8 ppg., 3.1 apg., 2.4 spg.)
Cherokee's key players: JeMae Nichols, 5-9, sr. (15.5 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 6.0 spg.); Kenna Mongan, 5-6, soph. (11.9 ppg., 3.2 apg., 35.9% 3s); Alexis Pingel, 5-7, jr. (12.8 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 2.0 spg.)
Quick hits: This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs. Assumption defeated two top-12 opponents to reach the state tournament for the second straight year and ninth time since 2010. It has not reached the championship game since 2013. The Knights are the only team, regardless of classification, still alive with an under .500 record. Cherokee has an average of 19.1 steals per game as well as the state leader in steals in Nichols. The Braves are beating teams by an average of 28.3 points and are seeking their first state championship in school history.
— Compiled by Zach Martin