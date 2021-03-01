 Skip to main content
Class 4A state quarterfinal capsule
Who: No. 5 North Scott (15-2) vs. No. 4 Central DeWitt (16-2)

When: Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Twitter: @zach_martin95

Online: https://www.watchighsau.com/

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) or No. 8 Dubuque Wahlert (13-9)

North Scott's key players: Samantha Scott, 5-9, sr. (10.1 ppg., 2.4 apg., 77.1% FTs); Ashley Fountain, 5-8, sr. (11.5 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 1.7 spg.); Makayla Farnum, 5-10, fr. (8.1 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 53.1% FGs).

DeWitt's key players: Taylor Veach, 6-0, jr. (19.0 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 1.9 spg.); Allison Meadows, 5-8, jr. (16.2 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 3.0 apg.); Grace Pierce, 5-6, sr. (4.9 ppg., 36.7% 3s, 100% FTs).

Quick hits: Of the four 4A quarterfinals, this is the only matchup between conference opponents and the only game where the two teams met in the regular season. North Scott and DeWitt each won on its home floor. The Lancers are undefeated when scoring over 45 points, 1-2 when being held to under 40. The Sabers are 5-1 in games decided by under 10 points. DeWitt is seeking its first win at state since 2011, the last time it made the trip to Des Moines.

— Compiled by Zach Martin

