Class 4A state semifinal capsule: North Scott vs. Glenwood

How they got here: North Scott had three starters score 16 points apiece and outscored Central DeWitt 18-7 in the fourth quarter to prevail in the rubber match, 59-45. Glenwood shot 61% from the field and had four in double figures in its 79-57 victory over Dubuque Wahlert.

Quick hits: These two teams were on opposite sides of the bracket a year ago. Now, they meet for the first time ever. The Rams have more than 100 offensive rebounds and nearly 300 more total rebounds than the Lancers. Glenwood is undefeated against teams in the state of Iowa (20-0) and against 4A opponents (10-0). North Scott is holding teams to 38.7 points per game. It has not allowed an offense to score over 50 in two months. The Lancers are vying for their third straight state title while the Rams are looking to nab their first in school history.