Class 4A state semifinal capsule: North Scott vs. Glenwood
Central DeWitt vs North Scott girls state basketball

North Scott coach TJ Case reacts to a play on the court during Central DeWitt vs North Scott Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

Who: No. 5 North Scott (16-2) vs. No. 1 Glenwood (20-3)

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Twitter: @zach_martin95

Online: https://www.watchighsau.com/

How they got here: North Scott had three starters score 16 points apiece and outscored Central DeWitt 18-7 in the fourth quarter to prevail in the rubber match, 59-45. Glenwood shot 61% from the field and had four in double figures in its 79-57 victory over Dubuque Wahlert.

At stake: Winner advances to championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday against either No. 2 Ballard or No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes

North Scott's key players: Samantha Scott, 5-9, sr. (10.4 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 37.5% 3s); Ashley Fountain, 5-8, sr. (11.7 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 75.7% FTs); Hattie Hagedorn, 5-7, soph. (7.2 ppg., 47.9% FGs, 52.3% 3s)

Glenwood's key players: Jenna Hopp, 5-11, soph. (14.3 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 45% FGs); Madison Camden, 5-8, jr. (14.8 ppg., 40.3% 3s, 84.5% FTs); Ella Scarborough, 5-9, sr. (11.1 ppg., 4.6 apg., 52.2% FGs)

Quick hits: These two teams were on opposite sides of the bracket a year ago. Now, they meet for the first time ever. The Rams have more than 100 offensive rebounds and nearly 300 more total rebounds than the Lancers. Glenwood is undefeated against teams in the state of Iowa (20-0) and against 4A opponents (10-0). North Scott is holding teams to 38.7 points per game. It has not allowed an offense to score over 50 in two months. The Lancers are vying for their third straight state title while the Rams are looking to nab their first in school history.

— Compiled by Zach Martin

