Clarksville vs Marquette Catholic state basketball

Bellevue Marquette's Teona Richman pulls down a rebound between Clarksville's Janet Borchardt, left, and Kori Wedeking during Wednesday's Class 1A first round girls state basketball game in Des Moines.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

Class 1A semifinal

Who: No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (22-2)

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to championship against either No. 2 West Hancock or No. 3 Montezuma at 7 p.m. Saturday. 

Newell-Fonda's key players: Olivia Larsen, 5-6, sr. (13.7 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 4.6 apg., 5.4 spg.); Ella Larsen, 5-9, so. (11.9 ppg., 6.1 rpg.)

Bellevue Marquette's key players: Teona Richman, 5-8, sr. (13.4 ppg., 8.0 rpg.); Miranda Peters, 5-10, jr. (13.3 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.6 spg); Tori Michel, 6-0, jr. (10.6 ppg., 10.1 rpg.)

Quick hits: Newell-Fonda forced 43 turnovers in a 69-39 win over Springville. The Mustangs lead the tournament field in points per game, assists and steals. Olivia Larsen needs 16 points to become the school's career leading scorer. Bellevue Marquette pulled away to a 62-49 win over Clarksville. The Mohawks have never reached a state final. Richman is the all-time rebounder in school history.

— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf

