Class 1A state semifinal capsule: Bellevue Marquette vs. Bishop Garrigan

Who: No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (24-1) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (24-1)
When: Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
At stake: Winner advances to championship against either No. 1 Newell-Fonda or No. 7 Saint Ansgar at 7 p.m. Saturday
How they got here: Bellevue Marquette rallied past Gehlen 60-53 in the quarterfinals; Bishop Garrigan beat Martensdale-St. Marys 55-40
Bellevue Marquette's top players: Miranda Peters, 5-11, sr. (16.5 ppg., 9.7 rpg., 2.0 spg.); Tori Michel, 6-0, sr. (13.8 ppg., 12.3 rpg., 2.6 bpg.); Ellie O'Brien, 6-0, jr. (8.6 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.6 apg.)
Bishop Garrigan's top players: Audi Crooks, 6-3, fr. (23.0 ppg., 11.6 rpg., 3.4 bpg.); Molly Joyce, 5-6, fr. (17.6 ppg., 4.0 spg.); Katie Noonan, 5-8, sr. (3.7 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 4.1 apg.)
Quick hits: This is Marquette's second straight trip to the semifinals while Bishop Garrigan is making its fifth state tournament appearance. Neither team has lost to a Class 1A opponent all season, the Golden Bears falling 56-55 to 2A state qualifier West Hancock while the Mohawks lost 53-38 to 2A Maquoketa Valley. The Mohawks had three players — Michel, Peters and O'Brien — record double-doubles in their quarterfinal victory. The Golden Bears' top two scorers are both freshmen.