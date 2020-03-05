You are the owner of this article.
Class 1A state semifinal capsule: Bellevue Marquette vs. Bishop Garrigan

Gehlen Catholic vs Marquette Catholic state basketball

Marquette Catholic's Tori Michel pulls in a rebound in front of Gehlen's Rachel Langel during Gehlen Catholic vs Marquette Catholic Class 1A quarterfinal action Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michel was one of three Mohawks to record double-doubles to send the team to today's semifinal game against Bishop Garrigan.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

Who: No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (24-1) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (24-1)

When: Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to championship against either No. 1 Newell-Fonda or No. 7 Saint Ansgar at 7 p.m. Saturday

How they got here: Bellevue Marquette rallied past Gehlen 60-53 in the quarterfinals; Bishop Garrigan beat Martensdale-St. Marys 55-40

Bellevue Marquette's top players: Miranda Peters, 5-11, sr. (16.5 ppg., 9.7 rpg., 2.0 spg.); Tori Michel, 6-0, sr. (13.8 ppg., 12.3 rpg., 2.6 bpg.); Ellie O'Brien, 6-0, jr. (8.6 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.6 apg.)

Bishop Garrigan's top players: Audi Crooks, 6-3, fr. (23.0 ppg., 11.6 rpg., 3.4 bpg.); Molly Joyce, 5-6, fr. (17.6 ppg., 4.0 spg.); Katie Noonan, 5-8, sr. (3.7 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 4.1 apg.)

Quick hits: This is Marquette's second straight trip to the semifinals while Bishop Garrigan is making its fifth state tournament appearance. Neither team has lost to a Class 1A opponent all season, the Golden Bears falling 56-55 to 2A state qualifier West Hancock while the Mohawks lost 53-38 to 2A Maquoketa Valley. The Mohawks had three players — Michel, Peters and O'Brien — record double-doubles in their quarterfinal victory. The Golden Bears' top two scorers are both freshmen.

