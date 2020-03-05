Class 1A state semifinal capsule: Bellevue Marquette vs. Bishop Garrigan

Quick hits: This is Marquette's second straight trip to the semifinals while Bishop Garrigan is making its fifth state tournament appearance. Neither team has lost to a Class 1A opponent all season, the Golden Bears falling 56-55 to 2A state qualifier West Hancock while the Mohawks lost 53-38 to 2A Maquoketa Valley. The Mohawks had three players — Michel, Peters and O'Brien — record double-doubles in their quarterfinal victory. The Golden Bears' top two scorers are both freshmen.