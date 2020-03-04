You are the owner of this article.
Class 4A state semifinal capsule: North Scott vs. Center Point-Urbana

Who: No. 1 North Scott (24-0) vs. No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (22-2)

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to championship against either No. 3 Glenwood or No. 7 Lewis Central at 3 p.m. Saturday

How they got here: North Scott blitzed Clear Creek-Amana 63-43; Center Point-Urbana rallied to beat Waverly-Shell Rock 45-41 in overtime

North Scott's key players: Grace Boffeli, 6-1, sr. (29.4 ppg., 12 rpg., 70.4% FGs); Presley Case, 5-4, sr. (9.0 ppg., 7.3 apg., 5.1 rpg.); Sam Scott, 5-9, jr. (8.3 ppg., 1.3 spg., 39.7% 3-point shooter)

Center Point-Urbana's key players: Adrianna Katcher, 5-11, sr. (12.9 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 4.5 apg., 2.8 spg., 2 bpg.); Ryley Goebel, 5-11, so. (16.6 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3.6 spg., 2.1 bpg.); Bryn Hadsall, 5-6, sr. (6 ppg., 36.1 percent 3-point shooter, 80.8 percent FT shooter)

Quick hits: Both teams know how to win in Des Moines. The Lancers are the defending Class 4A champions while the Stormin' Pointers are the defending Class 3A champions. The Stormin' Pointers know how to win close games, with five wins of six or fewer points, including two in their last two games. North Scott has had just three wins decided by fewer than 10 points. CPU's last loss was to Clear Creek-Amana, the team North Scott just beat in the quarterfinal. CPU has reached the state semifinals the last five seasons. This game features a pair of future Missouri Valley Conference opponents as Katcher is headed to Southern Illinois while Boffeli is headed to Northern Iowa.

