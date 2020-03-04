Class 4A state semifinal capsule: North Scott vs. Center Point-Urbana

Quick hits: Both teams know how to win in Des Moines. The Lancers are the defending Class 4A champions while the Stormin' Pointers are the defending Class 3A champions. The Stormin' Pointers know how to win close games, with five wins of six or fewer points, including two in their last two games. North Scott has had just three wins decided by fewer than 10 points. CPU's last loss was to Clear Creek-Amana, the team North Scott just beat in the quarterfinal. CPU has reached the state semifinals the last five seasons. This game features a pair of future Missouri Valley Conference opponents as Katcher is headed to Southern Illinois while Boffeli is headed to Northern Iowa.