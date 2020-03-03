You are the owner of this article.
Class 1A state tournament capsule

Who: No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (23-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (15-9)

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to semifinals against either No. 4 Bishop Garrigan or Martensdale-St. Marys at 3:15 p.m. Friday

Bellevue Marquette's key players: Miranda Peters, 5-11, sr. (16.5 ppg., 9.3 rpg.); Tori Michel, 6-0, sr. (13.6 ppg., 12.3 rpg., 2.5 bpg.); Ellie O'Brien 6-0, jr. (8.5 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 2.7 apg., 1.9 bpg.)

Gehlen's key players: Lauren Heying, 5-8, so. (11.4 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 2.2 spg.); Addison Weber, 5-5, sr. (11.3 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 2.6 apg., 2.6 spg.); Sydney Livermore, 5-8, sr. (11.0 ppg., 6.6 rpg., 2.2 spg.)

Quick hits: Gehlen is making its second state appearance in program history after knocking off previously unbeaten MMCRU and No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson. The Jays don't have a single player listed over 5-11 on the roster, but have plenty of balance with five players averaging at least seven points per game. The Mohawks are making their second straight trip to state and eighth overall. Michel was an all-tournament selection last year and leads Class 1A with 12.3 rebounds per game and is the school's career leader for rebounds and blocked shots. The Mohawks feature plenty of size, with three starters listed at 5-11 or taller.

— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf

