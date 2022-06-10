Cline looking forward to full workload as he takes over as Orion girls' hoops coach

ORION — From the start to the end of the 2022-23 school year, Rick Cline's coaching calendar will be a full one.

Already the head coach of the Orion-Sherrard boys' and girls' soccer co-op teams, Cline will have his winter months occupied as well after being recently named as the Orion girls' basketball coach.

However, this experience is nothing new for Cline. He took over both O-S United soccer programs in 2006-07, at the time when he was entering the third season of a four-year stint as head girls' basketball coach at Knoxville.

Subsequently, Cline coached the Galva girls' cagers for three seasons from 2010-13. More recently, he coached Orion Middle School's eighth-grade boys' basketball squad.

"As it turns out, it's what old retired guys do," he quipped. "It's a challenge, but it's a fun challenge. It's like that old saying, if you love what you're doing, you'll never work a day in your life."

Cline's basketball coaching career goes back to when he left the U.S. Army 20 years ago. After spending two seasons on Brad Jackson's staff at AlWood, he took over at Knoxville in 2004 and went 66-50 in four seasons, including a Class A regional title run in ’07.

Including his three-year run with Galva's Lady Cats, he has a 92-109 career hoops' record.

"Twenty years later, I finally don't have to drive a half-hour. I just have to walk across the street," Cline said, referring to the proximity of his previous basketball posts as well as his new position with the Chargers.

"I'm thrilled to finally get the opportunity to coach a great bunch of athletes that I know from other sports. I'm excited for this opportunity."

Although he inherits a squad that struggled to a 3-24 finish this past winter, including a 1-11 record in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Cline sees potential in the Chargers as they build around senior guard and returning All-TRAC West standout Jennie Abbott.

A promising start to Orion's summer league schedule at Galesburg has bolstered that belief.

"You can't gauge a whole bunch from summer league because you never know who's there and who's not, but I'm intrigued by the prospects and the potential the girls show," he said. "We're starting to achieve some buy-in of what we want to do."

In terms of balancing a busy coaching schedule, Cline has complete faith in his top assistants — Carrie McCunn for boys' and girls' soccer, and former Orion standout and 1,000-point scorer Becky Rehn-Leuck for hoops.

A strong turnout at a recent basketball camp, which included 115 girls from first through 12th grade, has Cline optimistic about what he can build with the Chargers.

"Every coach has a different style, philosophy and concepts, which can be a challenge for anyone taking over a program," he said. "Right now, I want every player to be the best she can be, and let the team be the best it can be. The goal is to build sustained success."

