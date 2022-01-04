 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep denies Lisbon's challenge 54-37
0 Comments

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep denies Lisbon's challenge 54-37

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep blunted Lisbon's plans 54-37 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 21 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News