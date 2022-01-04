Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep denies Lisbon's challenge 54-37

No quarter was granted as Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep blunted Lisbon's plans 54-37 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 21 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
