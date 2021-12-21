Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep gallops past Preston Easton Valley 79-68

No quarter was granted as Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep blunted Preston Easton Valley's plans 79-68 in Iowa girls basketball on December 21.

The River Hawks took a 37-35 lead over the Irish heading to halftime locker room.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-50 lead over Preston Easton Valley.

