Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep gallops past Preston Easton Valley 79-68

No quarter was granted as Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep blunted Preston Easton Valley's plans 79-68 in Iowa girls basketball on December 21.
The River Hawks took a 37-35 lead over the Irish heading to halftime locker room.
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-50 lead over Preston Easton Valley.
In recent action on December 14, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on December 11 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.