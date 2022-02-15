Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep trips Calamus-Wheatland in tenacious tussle 53-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep nabbed it to nudge past Calamus-Wheatland 53-49 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on February 10 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
