Cathy Marx knew something was missing.
Marx has served as the assistant director at Clinton's Parks and Recreation Department for the past two years. But after a lifetime around basketball, Marx was looking for a way to get back into the sport and was announced as the girls basketball coach at Clinton High School on Tuesday.
"Basketball has been a part of my life since junior high, so to kind of be away from it; I knew I had to learn my full-time job first before I jumped into something like coaching, but now I feel more comfortable," Marx said.
Marx is a graduate of Riverdale High School and played for the University of Iowa, a four-year letter winner and member of the 1993 Hawkeyes team that reached the NCAA Final Four under C. Vivian Stringer. After playing professionally overseas, Marx served as an assistant coach at Butler University and was a varsity assistant at Brebeuf Prepatory High School in Indianapolis before moving to Clinton in 2017.
Even with all that experience, it still took a call to Muscatine girls basketball coach Susan Orvis, who played at Iowa with Marx, to alleviate any concerns.
"I called her up right away and asked, 'Do you think I can do this? Do you think I can swing the full-time job and coach basketball at Clinton?'" Marx said. "She said, 'Yeah, you can do this.'"
Marx hopes to bring that experience to the River Queens, who finished 8-11 last year under Stacy Clark, who resigned after one season. Clinton hasn't had more than 10 wins since 2010, and Marx knows one of her first things to focus on is building an inviting program and culture.
That can start with Clinton's River Queen basketball camp from July 30 to Aug. 1. The camp is $30, and registration forms can be picked up in the main office at the high school.
"When you play under Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, there's a sisterhood there that developed," Marx said. "We need to build this, a girls basketball program here. When I go to North Scott and see the little girls running around during a game, they have that culture. Muscatine, I just went to their basketball camp, they have that culture. ... That's something we'll have to develop."