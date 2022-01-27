Close Encounter: Moline nips East Moline United Township 52-46

Moline posted a tight 52-46 win over East Moline United Township in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Moline moved in front of East Moline United Township 9-2 to begin the second quarter.
Moline enjoyed a slim margin over East Moline United Township with a 42-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 20, East Moline United Township faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Wilmette Loyola on January 22 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For a full recap, click here.
