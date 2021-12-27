Close Encounter: Sherrard nips Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Sherrard to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
The Tigers made the first move by forging a 7-6 margin over the Cyclones after the first quarter.
Sherrard kept an 18-17 intermission margin at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense.
The Cyclones moved ahead of the Tigers 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Sherrard, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-6 fourth quarter, too.
