Close Encounter: Sherrard nips Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34
Close Encounter: Sherrard nips Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Sherrard to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 7-6 margin over the Cyclones after the first quarter.

Sherrard kept an 18-17 intermission margin at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense.

The Cyclones moved ahead of the Tigers 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Sherrard, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-6 fourth quarter, too.

