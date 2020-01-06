Comets stifle Falcons in win

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — It doesn't take much time watching in the stands to realize what has West Liberty off to its best start in recent history.

Behind a high energy full court press and stifling 1-3-1 zone, the Comets grabbed a 58-43 win over Louisa-Muscatine on Monday night at West Liberty High School, moving to 9-1 in Matt Hoeppner's first year as head coach.

It's just the third time this season the Comets have allowed more than 40 points and the Falcons didn't cross that threshold until the final minute of the game.

"When I first came in I looked at playing man but I saw there's not a deep bench here but really, your top seven kids are just flat out athletes, so that's kind of where we started," Hoeppner said. "They just want to run around and have fun and it's great to be a part of."

The Comets won just nine combined games over the last three seasons but have already equaled that mark and are ranked 11th in Class 3A with Hoeppner at the helm.

