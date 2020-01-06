Comets stifle Falcons in win

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — It doesn't take much time watching in the stands to realize what has West Liberty off to its best start in recent history.
Behind a high energy full court press and stifling 1-3-1 zone, the Comets grabbed a 58-43 win over Louisa-Muscatine on Monday night at West Liberty High School, moving to 9-1 in Matt Hoeppner's first year as head coach.
It's just the third time this season the Comets have allowed more than 40 points and the Falcons didn't cross that threshold until the final minute of the game.
"When I first came in I looked at playing man but I saw there's not a deep bench here but really, your top seven kids are just flat out athletes, so that's kind of where we started," Hoeppner said. "They just want to run around and have fun and it's great to be a part of."
The Comets won just nine combined games over the last three seasons but have already equaled that mark and are ranked 11th in Class 3A with Hoeppner at the helm.
You have free articles remaining.
"It seems like he spends so much time watching film and getting us ready and what we need to know against every team," said sophomore Macy Daufeldt, who had 16 points and nine rebounds on the night. "Just him knowing what to do in every situation and explaining it well to us, we can easily do it and it's helpful to have a coach who can explain it very well."
The win is a good response from West Liberty's first loss of the season, to Class 2A No. 1 Cascade coming out of the holiday break. The Comets were focused on bouncing back from that, and now have back to back wins over Camanche and the Falcons.
"Going into games with a loss is humbling," said freshman Finley Hall, who led the Comets with 19 points and added five rebounds. "Going in without a loss, you're nervous, there's more pressure, you feel like you're playing for the people instead of playing for yourself, to have fun. Playing with a loss now, I find it more fun."
The Comets forced 17 turnovers and never trailed, jumping out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.
Louisa-Muscatine (6-3) kept West Liberty from pulling away any further thanks to a strong defense of its own, forcing 16 Comet turnovers and getting 17 points from junior Kylee Sanders and 11 from senior Hailey Sanders.
But the first quarter onslaught was too much to overcome, and the Falcons only managed to get 34 shots up against the West Liberty zone.
"They're quick and in our conference we don't see a ton of teams that are as quick as they are," L-M head coach Mike Milder said. "We knew what we wanted to do and then we kind of got in our own way a little bit. Kudos to them, they're a great team, they knew where we wanted to go with the ball and they were taking that away from us."