Competitiveness in other sports fuel Assumption hoops team

A.J. Schubert is an all-state volleyball player. Jade Jackson and Dawsen Dorsey thrive on the soccer field. Sydney Roe is a softball standout. Annika Kotula and Jessie Wardlow are pivotal pieces for the track & field, soccer or softball teams.

The Davenport Assumption girls basketball team is filled with multi-sport athletes. But when it comes to individuals who prioritize basketball, the list dwindles considerably.

"The great thing about it is we've got a lot of girls who have competed at a very high level in a lot of sports," coach Jake Timm said. "They know how to win and there is something to be said about that."

Conversely ...

"We do have to teach a lot of basketball, and a lot of our discussions are basic level," Timm noted.

Even though Assumption might not possess the basketball skill or knowledge of some of its top-tier counterparts, it is at the Class 3A state tournament for the third consecutive year. The Knights open against defending state champion and top-ranked Unity Christian at 5 p.m. Monday inside Wells Fargo Arena.

Assumption won state soccer and softball titles last season. Its volleyball team made the semifinals. Those successes help offset not having a team full of basketball junkies.

"We just have athletic girls," senior Dawsen Dorsey said. "Being a multi-sport athlete really helps — not just playing basketball — but the mental side that goes along with it.

"Having those successes in volleyball, soccer or softball, when we play in big games or go to the state tournament, we've all been there before. We have the competitive nature it takes to be in these games and win these games."

It does create challenges.

Dorsey said it can be difficult during the summer months to form bonds on the court. Assumption will hold open gyms, but it rarely gets full participation because its players are involved in other activities.

Schubert admits she doesn't pick up a basketball much outside of season.

"Maybe if one is next to me," she said.

Timm will try and get girls to come into the gym, maybe even just for 30 minutes, for shooting or ball-handling work during the summer.

"We don't go and play at a lot of places over the summer, but we get in the gym when we can," Timm said. "We do have a pretty solid core with Dawsen, Maddy (Nigey), Annika (Kotula) and Aniya (Wilson).

"Can we get those four to help everyone else out and help them develop throughout the season?"

Schubert said the coaching styles and the knowledge acquired from other sports have helped the Knights mesh.

"We bring all that together, and that's what forms the amazing team we have here," she remarked.

The last two trips to the state basketball tournament have been short-lived for Assumption (15-9). It lost to Clear Lake 60-46 in 2020 and was ousted by Cherokee 63-43 last year in the quarterfinals.

Schubert believes there is a different vibe this time.

"This is more of a revenge tour," she said. "We've been shut down the last two years. We've proven we should be there and deserve to be there because we keep coming back, but we want to win games there."

For that to happen, Timm said it starts on the defensive end. The Knights average less than 47 points per game, but they have held 17 teams below 50 points this season.

"Our girls take pride in trying to keep teams from scoring," Timm said. "It is not always the most exciting thing, but it might be our best chance for us to win a basketball game.

"We're very good problem solvers in that way."

It'll be imperative against a Unity Christian squad which averages 66 points per game and features one of the state's top players in Gracie Schoonhoven.

The 5-foot-11 junior averages 26 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Knights, who haven't lost since the season opener to 4A qualifier Sioux City Heelan.

"They're very deserving of the No. 1 seed in 3A," Timm said. "Our biggest focus has to be defensively. How do we get stops? That's been our identity this year."

The speed and athleticism — gained from their involvement in other sports — has allowed Assumption to flourish on that end of the floor. In the postseason, the Knights are allowing 37.3 points an outing.

"We have a lot of fast kids, and having that speed is something a lot of teams don't see and can't adjust to sometimes," Schubert said.

With some of its offensive deficiencies, Assumption understands it has to create havoc on the defensive end.

"We just have a lot of grit and desire," Dorsey said. "If teams are scoring 70 points against us, we're not going to win.

"If we can lock down and hold (Unity) below 50 points, that would be good for us."

Regardless, it will require Assumption to make some shots. As Timm put it, the number of points his team scores has been a "coin flip" each game this year.

"As long as we're not giving them free points by turnovers and we're making it really hard on them offensively, that's got to be our key," Timm said. "While we're playing a team that is probably better than us on paper, we have some experience being there and we shouldn't be scared to play our best basketball."

