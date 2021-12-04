Complete command: Galesburg thwarts all counters to defeat East Moline United Township 64-31

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Galesburg broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-31 explosion on East Moline United Township at East Moline United Township High on December 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Galesburg opened with a 9-2 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.
Galesburg's offense darted to a 27-14 lead over East Moline United Township at the intermission.
The Silver Streaks thundered over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 45-23.
