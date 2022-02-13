Conference champs Annawan, Sherrard ready for next step

Several years into this decade, there is a feeling of the 2010s making a bit of a comeback — at least on area basketball courts.

For the first time since 2018, perennial area girls' hoops powers Annawan and Sherrard are the champions of their respective conferences.

The Bravettes (20-10) took home their first regular-season Lincoln Trail Conference title since '18 with a 10-1 league mark, winning eight straight LTC games after an early December setback to West Central.

"We've been a back-and-forth team, having spurts in every game. With a young group, consistency has been a factor," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "We've been able to improve on things, but we're still a work in progress when it comes to playing at a high level for 32 minutes.

"We did a good job in the LTC, to win the title and build from there. That was one of our main goals this year, and we felt it was attainable."

Meantime, Sherrard's Tigers (20-6) won the Three Rivers Conference's West Division for the first time since they shared the 2019 crown with Riverdale, which in turn won the outright title the last two seasons.

A No. 1 seed going into the IHSA Class 2A postseason, Sherrard held off second-seeded Rockridge (22-8) by a game for the TRAC West championship.

"I think being in a tough conference, it's a big accomplishment for our kids to come out on top," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "Now, they're hungry for (regionals) and excited for this week. We're in a good regional at Princeton, so hopefully we're ready to go.

"Other teams are going to be playing their best, and being a No. 1 seed, we'll have a big target on our backs, so we hope to be playing our best."

Featuring balanced scoring led by the junior duo of Kyla Elsbury (10.3 points per game) and Olivia Meskan (10.2 points), the Tigers begin their postseason journey this evening at 6 against 10th-seeded Bureau Valley (8-19).

For now, that is the focus, not the possibility of a Thursday title-game showdown with fourth-seeded Princeton (19-2), champions of the Three Rivers East Division.

"We've got to take care of our own business," said Swanson, whose club rides a seven-game winning streak into tonight's semifinal matchup. "I feel like we're playing at a high level now, and we know what's going to work for us."

Annawan already has its first postseason win under its belt, beating LTC rival Galva 52-36 in one of three Saturday first-round games at the 1A AlWood Regional. The fifth-seeded Bravettes were led by senior forward Cassidy Miller's 19 points, with freshman guard Bella VanOpdorp adding 12 points.

That win, Annawan's ninth in a row, sets up this evening's 7:30 matchup in Woodhull against No. 4 Princeville (19-9). The teams split their two prior meetings this season. A win by the Bravettes could set up a title-game showdown with 1A's top-ranked Brimfield (25-4).

"This is unfamiliar for me, my first time coaching in a play-in game. The only time we've practiced on a Sunday was to get ready for a Monday super-sectional," said Burkiewicz. "It's a little bit different, playing Saturday and turning around and getting ready for Princeville.

"Brimfield would be quite a challenge, but we've got to get past this next hurdle. I would love for our kids to have that challenge, though. That's one of the reasons why you play the game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0