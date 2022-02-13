 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conference champs Annawan, Sherrard ready for next step

Several years into this decade, there is a feeling of the 2010s making a bit of a comeback — at least on area basketball courts.

For the first time since 2018, perennial area girls' hoops powers Annawan and Sherrard are the champions of their respective conferences.

The Bravettes (20-10) took home their first regular-season Lincoln Trail Conference title since '18 with a 10-1 league mark, winning eight straight LTC games after an early December setback to West Central.

"We've been a back-and-forth team, having spurts in every game. With a young group, consistency has been a factor," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "We've been able to improve on things, but we're still a work in progress when it comes to playing at a high level for 32 minutes.

"We did a good job in the LTC, to win the title and build from there. That was one of our main goals this year, and we felt it was attainable."

Meantime, Sherrard's Tigers (20-6) won the Three Rivers Conference's West Division for the first time since they shared the 2019 crown with Riverdale, which in turn won the outright title the last two seasons.

A No. 1 seed going into the IHSA Class 2A postseason, Sherrard held off second-seeded Rockridge (22-8) by a game for the TRAC West championship.

"I think being in a tough conference, it's a big accomplishment for our kids to come out on top," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "Now, they're hungry for (regionals) and excited for this week. We're in a good regional at Princeton, so hopefully we're ready to go.

"Other teams are going to be playing their best, and being a No. 1 seed, we'll have a big target on our backs, so we hope to be playing our best."

Featuring balanced scoring led by the junior duo of Kyla Elsbury (10.3 points per game) and Olivia Meskan (10.2 points), the Tigers begin their postseason journey this evening at 6 against 10th-seeded Bureau Valley (8-19).

For now, that is the focus, not the possibility of a Thursday title-game showdown with fourth-seeded Princeton (19-2), champions of the Three Rivers East Division.

"We've got to take care of our own business," said Swanson, whose club rides a seven-game winning streak into tonight's semifinal matchup. "I feel like we're playing at a high level now, and we know what's going to work for us."

Annawan already has its first postseason win under its belt, beating LTC rival Galva 52-36 in one of three Saturday first-round games at the 1A AlWood Regional. The fifth-seeded Bravettes were led by senior forward Cassidy Miller's 19 points, with freshman guard Bella VanOpdorp adding 12 points.

That win, Annawan's ninth in a row, sets up this evening's 7:30 matchup in Woodhull against No. 4 Princeville (19-9). The teams split their two prior meetings this season. A win by the Bravettes could set up a title-game showdown with 1A's top-ranked Brimfield (25-4).

"This is unfamiliar for me, my first time coaching in a play-in game. The only time we've practiced on a Sunday was to get ready for a Monday super-sectional," said Burkiewicz. "It's a little bit different, playing Saturday and turning around and getting ready for Princeville.

"Brimfield would be quite a challenge, but we've got to get past this next hurdle. I would love for our kids to have that challenge, though. That's one of the reasons why you play the game."

IHSA GIRLS' BASKETBALL REGIONALS

CLASS 4A UNITED TOWNSHIP REGIONAL

Tuesday (both games 7 p.m.): No. 8 Joliet Central at No. 1 Joliet West; No. 4 Moline vs. No. 6 United Township. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Maroons (18-14) swept their Western Big 6 season series with the Lady Panthers (9-14), winning 58-48 and 52-46. Moline had won four straight before a regular-season ending 64-52 loss at Geneseo. ... The Panthers come in with five losses in their last six games, although the one win in that span came against 2A's second-seeded Rockridge, a 47-45 victory.

CLASS 3A GENESEO REGIONAL

Tonight: No. 1 Geneseo vs. No. 9 Streator, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Ottawa vs. No. 5 Rock Island, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Tonight's matchup between the Lady Leafs (29-1) and the Lady Bulldogs (3-23) is a reunion of former rivals from the North Central Illinois Conference's Northeast/Reagan Division, which also included Ottawa (23-5). ... Geneseo set a single-season record with its 29 wins, breaking the mark of 28 set by its 1986-87 squad that finished fourth at the Class AA state tournament. ... Rock Island (18-11) gave Geneseo its only loss thus far, with the Lady Rocks prevailing 52-41 at home on Jan. 29.

CLASS 2A ORION REGIONAL

Tonight: No. 2 Rockridge vs. No. 9 Mercer County, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville vs. No. 5 Knoxville, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Golden Eagles (10-19) advanced with a 42-26 first-round win at Kewanee this past Saturday and will face the Rockets (22-8) for the third time. Rockridge won both previous meetings (53-30 and 47-27). ... This is the first meeting this year between Mon-Rose (22-7) and Knoxville (19-10).

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

Tonight: No. 1 Sherrard vs. No. 10 Bureau Valley, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Princeton vs. No. 6 Chillicothe IVC, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: This is the 20-6 Tigers' first meeting this season with TRAC crossover rival Bureau Valley (8-19). The Storm set up this meeting by edging Three Rivers East rival Spring Valley Hall 31-28 on the road in Saturday's opening round. ... This regional features both TRAC division winners, with Sherrard winning the West and Princeton (19-2) taking the East Division title.

CLASS 2A OREGON REGIONAL

Tonight: No. 1 Winnebago vs. No. 10 Oregon, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Rock Falls vs. No. 6 Alleman, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Pioneers (14-17) dominated their first-round matchup this past Saturday, rolling to a 45-13 win over Erie-Prophetstown to set up Monday's matchup with the Rockets (15-13). The teams have met once this season with Alleman prevailing 38-29 at Rock Falls.

CLASS 1A ALWOOD REGIONAL

Tonight: No. 1 Brimfield vs. No. 8 ROWVA-Williamsfield, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Princeville vs. No. 5 Annawan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Monday night is the third time Lincoln Trail rivals Annawan and Princeville have met this season. The Bravettes (20-10) topped the Lady Princes (19-9) 69-53 at home last Monday, part of their ongoing nine-game winning streak. At the LTC Tournament last month, Princeville prevailed 40-36 en route to a second-place finish. ... Brimfield (25-4) ended the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A.

CLASS 1A EASTLAND REGIONAL

Tonight: No. 1 Galena vs. No. 11 Fulton, 7 p.m. Tuesday: No. 4 Morrison vs. No. 7 Lanark Eastland, 7 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Steamers (4-15) earned their shot at the top-seeded Lady Pirates (26-3) with Saturday's 44-36 first-round win over Milledgeville behind freshman forward Kylie Smither's 21 points and seven rebounds. The teams met once in a Northwest Upstate Illini crossover with Galena dominating 67-13. ... The Fillies (18-7) posted their first winning season since 2007 and now look for their first postseason victory since reaching the 2A regional finals in '16.

