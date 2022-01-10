 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Convincing fashion: Calamus-Wheatland handles Tipton 39-16
0 Comments

Convincing fashion: Calamus-Wheatland handles Tipton 39-16

  • 0

Calamus-Wheatland painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tipton's defense for a 39-16 win on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 4 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News