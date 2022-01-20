 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Davenport North handles Clinton 59-15
Convincing fashion: Davenport North handles Clinton 59-15

Davenport North showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Clinton 59-15 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on January 11 , Clinton squared up on Davenport West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Davenport North's offense thundered to a 36-4 lead over Clinton at halftime.

