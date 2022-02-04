Convincing fashion: Davenport North handles Clinton 64-26

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport North broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-26 explosion on Clinton in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.
The Wildcats opened an immense 35-9 gap over the River Kings at the half.
Davenport North enjoyed an enormous margin over Clinton with a 59-16 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Clinton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 28 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
