Convincing fashion: Taylor Ridge Rockridge handles Orion 44-18
Taylor Ridge Rockridge left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Orion 44-18 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 10.

The Rockets roared in front of the Chargers 29-5 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on January 3 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game .

