Coss: The Q-C's all-decade team for girls basketball

When you reflect on the past decade for girls basketball in the Quad-Cities, team dominance immediately comes to mind.
Davenport Assumption won three consecutive Iowa state championships early in the decade. Annawan pocketed two state titles in Illinois and had a 55-game win streak at one point. North Scott hoisted championship trophies twice. It also brought about a resurgence in Davenport North's program.
And Rock Island is working on a string of eight straight Western Big Six titles.
There was plenty of individual firepower to bring about that team success.
From a three-time Ms. Basketball and school-record holders to players selected to all-state teams on multiple occasions, here is a look at our top 13 players of the past decade:
Brea Beal, Rock Island
This selection does not require much explanation.
Beal was the most dominant girls basketball player in the Quad-Cities during the past decade. Besides being the first Q-C player to participate in the prestigious McDonald's All-American game, she was a three-time Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year recipient in Illinois.
Rock Island never lost a Western Big Six Conference game or at home during Beal's four years. Beal closed her career as the Big Six's all-time leading scorer with 2,709 points. She added 1,306 rebounds.
Ranked as a top 15 prospect in the country, Beal is in her freshman season at South Carolina. She has started all 14 games and is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the fifth-ranked Gamecocks.
Grace Boffeli, North Scott
Already part of two state championship teams at North Scott, the 6-foot-1 senior post has the Lancers eyeing a third crown this winter. North Scott is 71-11 since Boffeli joined the program.
The Northern Iowa recruit, a second team all-state selection as a sophomore and first team as a junior, has scored 1,135 career points and grabbed 750 rebounds. She was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and captain of the all-tournament team at the Class 4A state tournament last year.
So far in her senior season, she has been unstoppable. Boffeli is averaging a 4A-best 30.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per outing for the top-ranked Lancers.
Paige Bradford, Davenport North
Named the MAC player of the year her junior season, Bradford poured in nearly 1,500 points for her career and is fourth on the school's all-time scoring list.
The 6-foot post could score around the rim but also step out and knock down a jump shot. She averaged 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds her junior season, including seven double-doubles in the last nine games, to earn second team all-state accolades.
As a senior, Bradford was first team all-MAC. She averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She was part of the best four-year stretch in program history with 69 victories.
In her sophomore season at Kirkwood Community College, Bradford is averaging a team-high 13 points per game.
Chrislyn Carr, Rock Island
The point guard scored 991 points in her first two high school seasons at Davenport West before transferring to Rock Island. She tallied 1,100 points in two years with the Rocks, helping them win a pair of Big Six titles and reaching the Class 4A sectional final (Sweet 16).
In her senior year, Carr averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds for the Rocks. She was first team all-Metro, first team all-state by the Associated Press and second team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Carr, in her sophomore season at Texas Tech, was voted the Big 12 Conference's freshman of the year last winter. She averaged a team-high 17.9 points and nearly 4 assists per game. This year, Carr is recording 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per contest for the undefeated Lady Raiders.
Emily Clemens, Muscatine
A four-year starting point guard for the Muskies, Clemens was named to the MAC's top team and to an all-state squad on three occasions. She was league player of the year and Class 5A first team all-state in her senior season in 2013-14.
The 5-4 Clemens finished with 1,140 career points, a school-record 453 assists and a school-best 330 steals. The Muskies were 71-22 and qualified for a state tournament during her career.
Clemens went on to a standout career at Western Illinois. She tallied a school-best 1,699 points and 687 assists. She was selected as the Summit League's player of the year as a junior and led the Leathernecks to an NCAA tournament appearance.
Marquisha Harris, Moline
Given she graduated from Moline in 2011 and I started working here in 2012, I never had an opportunity to see Harris play in person.
The numbers speak for themselves.
The 5-11 post is Moline's all-time leading scorer (1,569 points) and rebounder (992). Harris averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the 21-win Maroons as a senior to collect first team all-conference, all-Metro and all-state accolades.
Harris went on to a successful career at Western Michigan. She averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds during her junior season.
She has gone on to play professionally, spending a couple of years in Spain and later in Germany.
Jinaya Houston, Davenport North
The 6-1 wing helped change the direction of North's program from 2013-17.
Houston spurred the Wildcats to 56 wins and three regional final trips in her final three years, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 2016.
A three-time all-stater, Houston was the conference's player of the year as a junior and closed her career with 1,570 points and more than 600 rebounds. She registered 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game in her senior season.
She signed a national letter of intent with Iowa but left the program in September of her freshman season after saying she lost her love for the game.
Leti Lerma, Muscatine
She was selected as the MAC's player of the year on two occasions and voted to an all-state team three times during her career from 2009-13.
Lerma finished with 1,204 career points (among top three in school history), 557 rebounds, 200 steals and nearly 100 blocked shots. In her final two seasons, Muscatine won 39 games and reached the Class 5A state tournament once.
The 5-10 forward went on to have an impactful career at Bradley. She holds the school record for career rebounds (844) and averaged 17 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the final seven games of her career.
Lerma, a video coordinator for the Bradley women's basketball program, plays for the St. Louis Surge -- a member of the Women's Basketball Development Association.
Danielle Moore, Assumption
Statistically, Moore does not stack up with most of the other individuals on this list. When it comes to winning, nobody did it more.
Moore was the starting point guard for three consecutive state championship teams for the Knights from 2011-13, squads that were a collective 75-6.
Also a standout on the pitch, Moore was captain of the Class 3A all-tournament team, captain of the All-Metro squad and a first team all-state choice by the Iowa Newspaper Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association her senior season.
She concluded her career with 944 points, 216 assists and 161 steals.
Moore went on to play soccer at Iowa State University. She was a two-time All-Academic Big 12 selection.
Karli Rucker, North Scott
Rucker, a four-year starter, triggered the start of North Scott's turnaround in girls basketball. The Lancers went 17-7, 18-5, 18-5 and 21-5 during her four seasons, including a Class 4A state championship her senior season.
The guard, selected as a first team all-stater her senior season and player of the year in 4A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, compiled 1,282 points, 301 rebounds, 287 assists and 185 steals.
She was particularly good in the postseason of her final season. Listed at 5-6, she averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and nearly 4 assists in the Lancers' three state tournament victories to be named captain of the all-tournament squad.
Rucker is in her second season as a starter and third year at Northern Iowa. She is recording a team-high 12.8 points and 3 assists per game for the Panthers.
Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley
Spelhaug made an imprint on the program immediately. She was the Spartans' leading scorer as a freshman at 12.2 points per game and went on to become a two-time all-stater and the MAC player of the year as a senior.
The 5-10 wing, who also excelled in volleyball, track and field and softball during her career, finished as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,372 points. During her four seasons, the Spartans were 75-17, played in four regional finals and won multiple conference championships.
Following graduation, Spelhaug signed a national letter of intent and spent a season playing basketball for Bradley. At the end of last school year, she elected to transfer from the Missouri Valley Conference school to join her sister, Carli, in Iowa State's softball program.
Celina Van Hyfte, Annawan
The oldest of three Van Hyfte sisters to play for the Bravettes, she was a four-time all-stater and finished her career with 2,492 points (a school record at the time of her graduation) and 1,186 rebounds. She averaged 22 points and eight rebounds a game in leading Annawan to its first Illinois Class 1A state championship in 2014.
She was captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team on three occasions and garnered first team all-state honors by the Associated Press three times.
Beyond high school, Van Hyfte played for four years in the Missouri Valley Conference with Southern Illinois. The 6-footer participated in 117 games for the Salukis. She averaged 3 points and 2 rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench a year ago.
Jayde Van Hyfte, Annawan
In 119 games at Annawan, Van Hyfte recorded a double-double in 114. She was a four-time all-stater in Illinois -- twice on the second team and twice a unanimous choice on the first team.
The Bravettes, who won a state championship during her career, had a 55-game win streak at one point in Van Hyfte's last two seasons.
Van Hyfte finished her career with a school-record 2,775 points and 1,155 rebounds, just the eighth girl to accomplish that feat in Illinois. She scored a school-best 961 points in one season.
The 6-1 forward is in her sophomore season at Arizona State. A starter in all 13 games, Van Hyfte is averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the 10-3 Sun Devils.
Others considered
Alleman: Izzy Anderson
Annawan: Morgan Van Hyfte
Assumption: Jasmine Harris, Hailey Schneden
Bellevue: Kelsey Ernst
Bellevue Marquette: Marissa Schroeder
Bettendorf: Emily Ivory, Kylie Wroblewski
Davenport North: Jacionna Stowers
Kewanee: Mitrese Smith
Moline: Alannah Crompton
Muscatine: Annabel Graettinger
Orion: Cassidy Clark
Pleasant Valley: Carli Spelhaug
Riverdale: Hannah Nimrick
Rock Island: Shavonne Brewer
Sherrard: Faith Anderson
United Township: Mikayla Fallon, Jade Harris
Wethersfield: Brittney Litton