Coss: The Q-C's all-decade team for girls basketball

When you reflect on the past decade for girls basketball in the Quad-Cities, team dominance immediately comes to mind.

Davenport Assumption won three consecutive Iowa state championships early in the decade. Annawan pocketed two state titles in Illinois and had a 55-game win streak at one point. North Scott hoisted championship trophies twice. It also brought about a resurgence in Davenport North's program.

And Rock Island is working on a string of eight straight Western Big Six titles.

There was plenty of individual firepower to bring about that team success.

From a three-time Ms. Basketball and school-record holders to players selected to all-state teams on multiple occasions, here is a look at our top 13 players of the past decade:

