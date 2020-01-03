You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coss: The Q-C's all-decade team for girls basketball
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coss: The Q-C's all-decade team for girls basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

When you reflect on the past decade for girls basketball in the Quad-Cities, team dominance immediately comes to mind.

Davenport Assumption won three consecutive Iowa state championships early in the decade. Annawan pocketed two state titles in Illinois and had a 55-game win streak at one point. North Scott hoisted championship trophies twice. It also brought about a resurgence in Davenport North's program.

And Rock Island is working on a string of eight straight Western Big Six titles.

There was plenty of individual firepower to bring about that team success.

From a three-time Ms. Basketball and school-record holders to players selected to all-state teams on multiple occasions, here is a look at our top 13 players of the past decade:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News