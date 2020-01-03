Coss: The Q-C's all-decade team for girls basketball

She was particularly good in the postseason of her final season. Listed at 5-6, she averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and nearly 4 assists in the Lancers' three state tournament victories to be named captain of the all-tournament squad.

Rucker is in her second season as a starter and third year at Northern Iowa. She is recording a team-high 12.8 points and 3 assists per game for the Panthers.

Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

Spelhaug made an imprint on the program immediately. She was the Spartans' leading scorer as a freshman at 12.2 points per game and went on to become a two-time all-stater and the MAC player of the year as a senior.

The 5-10 wing, who also excelled in volleyball, track and field and softball during her career, finished as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,372 points. During her four seasons, the Spartans were 75-17, played in four regional finals and won multiple conference championships.

Following graduation, Spelhaug signed a national letter of intent and spent a season playing basketball for Bradley. At the end of last school year, she elected to transfer from the Missouri Valley Conference school to join her sister, Carli, in Iowa State's softball program.

Celina Van Hyfte, Annawan