Crees creates tradition of giving in West Liberty

Crees is a captain on the team and is also a catcher on the softball team that qualified for state last season. Having someone like her in the program made Hoeppner's transition after coming in from Davenport North a much easier one.

"She's a person kids look up to," Hoeppner said. "She's the kid that would drag the other kids over from softball and say, 'Hey, we've got to go shoot hoops, or get to open gym.' Being a captain here, she's the type of person that will do that and help the program move in the right direction."

Crees will continue to play softball at Kirkwood after this season, but she plans to keep the tradition going, even if she won't be as involved. Crees said she plans to hand the blanket duties to a friend.

"It will mean a lot, just to know it will keep going and we'll continue to donate to people," Crees said. "I know I'll be around to continue to help."

What makes this year even sweeter is the Comets are off to a 7-0 start, their best in recent memory.

West Liberty had won just nine games in the three years prior, but despite those struggles, Crees always had her philanthropic endeavor to look forward to.

Now, she has the best of both worlds.

"Sometimes basketball season was tough to get excited for but this has always been something I'm excited for and happy to turn to," Crees said. "I'm enjoying basketball season and of course enjoying this as always."

