Davenport Assumption rains down on Wellman Mid-Prairie 44-32

No quarter was granted as Davenport Assumption blunted Wellman Mid-Prairie's plans 44-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

In recent action on February 12, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Davenport Assumption took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 12 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Knights moved in front of the Golden Hawks 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Assumption opened a tight 22-16 gap over Wellman Mid-Prairie at the half.

