Davenport Assumption rides the rough off Muscatine 51-35

Davenport Assumption stretched out and finally snapped Muscatine to earn a 51-35 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Muscatine played in a 45-38 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North. Click here for a recap.

