 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption rides to cruise-control win over Clinton 56-28

  • 0

The force was strong for Davenport Assumption as it pierced Clinton during Friday's 56-28 thumping on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Clinton squared off with December 3, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 20 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth-quarter push helps Knights past North Scott

Fourth-quarter push helps Knights past North Scott

A fourth-quarter push in which it hit 10 of 12 shots enabled the Davenport Assumption girls' basketball team to finish strong and earn a 58-52 MAC victory over North Scott. Senior forward Ava Schubert sparked the Knights' finishing kick by scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final period.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News