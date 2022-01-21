 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption rides to cruise control win over Davenport West 57-24
Yes, Davenport Assumption looked superb in beating Davenport West, but no autographs please after its 57-24 victory on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 11, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

