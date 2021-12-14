Davenport Assumption sews up Muscatine 41-38

Davenport Assumption found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Muscatine 41-38 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 7 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
