 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Assumption sews up Muscatine 41-38
0 Comments

Davenport Assumption sews up Muscatine 41-38

  • 0

Davenport Assumption found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Muscatine 41-38 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 7 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News