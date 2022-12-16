Davenport Assumption shuts off the power on Muscatine 72-35

It would have taken a herculean effort for Muscatine to claim this one, and Davenport Assumption wouldn't allow that in a 72-35 decision on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Muscatine squared off with January 28, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 12 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
