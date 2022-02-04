Davenport Assumption topples Eldridge North Scott 47-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport Assumption wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-45 over Eldridge North Scott for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.

Eldridge North Scott started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Davenport Assumption at the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott constructed a bold start that built a 26-21 gap on Davenport Assumption heading into the locker room.

The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

