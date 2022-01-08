Davenport Central hits nine 3s to pull away from United Township

After UT tied the game at 32-32 in the third, Central (8-3) responded with an 11-0 run. Clark hit a three, then Smith hit one, and Mayfield followed suit to make it 41-32 in just under two minutes time.

UT’s (7-8) scoring run in the second quarter, led by 6-foot-4 sophomore Awou, brought the Panthers back in the game. But Central’s 3-point shooting put UT right back out of it. The Panthers shot just 1-21 from beyond the arc, and once the Blue Devils starting hitting their shots, UT fell apart.

“They have a very experienced ball team and we knew what we were walking into,” UT coach Carie Walker said. “We tried to take their game away from them as much as we could, and I thought we had a nice run of that in the second quarter to close the gap to two. But in the second half they pulled away.

“We didn’t hit the shots we are capable of hitting. Our shooting struggled today and then we stopped utilizing the inside game as much as we would have liked. That was our strength that got us back into the ball game and we got away from it.”