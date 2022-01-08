Davenport Central hits nine 3s to pull away from United Township

At halftime of Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout matchup, Davenport Central didn’t have an answer for United Township’s size.
UT’s Lorena Awou had 11 points and the Panthers ended the second quarter on a 10-0 run to cut Central’s lead to just two points.
Then, Central figured it out — just shoot over everyone on the floor.
“We just let it fly,” Davenport Central coach Amara Burrage said. “Our girls shoot with so much confidence. And with our speed, I just told them to push it.”
Central ended the game with three scorers with 15 or more points as the Blue Devils ran past United Township 62-38 in the second half on Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout inside the Carver Center at Augustana College.
Aniah Smith (15 points), Bria Clark (18 points) and Adriauna Mayfield, who was named the game MVP with 20 points and seven rebounds, led Central’s charge in the second half. The trio combined for nine 3s to put away the Panthers.
“Those (three girls) bring so much to this team,” Burrage said. “With it being my first year as a coach in high school, I am so lucky to have those girls. They make me look better than I am. They take it and go with it. They all come together and love each other, and it shows. They all want to be the best they can be.”
After UT tied the game at 32-32 in the third, Central (8-3) responded with an 11-0 run. Clark hit a three, then Smith hit one, and Mayfield followed suit to make it 41-32 in just under two minutes time.
UT’s (7-8) scoring run in the second quarter, led by 6-foot-4 sophomore Awou, brought the Panthers back in the game. But Central’s 3-point shooting put UT right back out of it. The Panthers shot just 1-21 from beyond the arc, and once the Blue Devils starting hitting their shots, UT fell apart.
“They have a very experienced ball team and we knew what we were walking into,” UT coach Carie Walker said. “We tried to take their game away from them as much as we could, and I thought we had a nice run of that in the second quarter to close the gap to two. But in the second half they pulled away.
“We didn’t hit the shots we are capable of hitting. Our shooting struggled today and then we stopped utilizing the inside game as much as we would have liked. That was our strength that got us back into the ball game and we got away from it.”
Awou was held to two points in the second half. Every time Central extended the lead, either by a shot from deep or quick points in transition, the Panthers tried to mimic the Blue Devils. And that’s not recipe for UT to win games. Central won the third quarter 19-4 to put the game out of reach in the fourth.
“We went into panic mode,” Walker said. “We have to live and die by our game, and that’s not what we were able to do. Their experience took us out of our plans.”
UT starts four sophomores, and Central has eight seniors on its roster. But the Blue Devils’ deliberate defensive switch helped in stopping Awou from scoring in the paint.
“We started man, but they had some size we couldn’t compete with,” Burrage said. “We switched it up and went to the old 2-3 zone. That was the difference.”
The win put Iowa ahead 4-1.