Davenport Central survives competitive clash with Bettendorf 48-41

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Davenport Central passed in a 48-41 victory at Bettendorf's expense in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
Davenport Central moved in front of Bettendorf 16-11 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport Central enjoyed a modest margin over Bettendorf with a 40-34 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Davenport Central put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Bettendorf 8-7 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 7, Bettendorf faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on December 7 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
