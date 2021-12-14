 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Central survives competitive clash with Bettendorf 48-41
0 Comments

Davenport Central survives competitive clash with Bettendorf 48-41

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Davenport Central passed in a 48-41 victory at Bettendorf's expense in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.

Davenport Central moved in front of Bettendorf 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Central enjoyed a modest margin over Bettendorf with a 40-34 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Davenport Central put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Bettendorf 8-7 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 7, Bettendorf faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on December 7 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News