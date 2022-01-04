 Skip to main content
Davenport Central tacks win on Davenport West 62-16
Davenport Central tacks win on Davenport West 62-16

Davenport Central's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport West 62-16 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Blue Devils roared in front of the Falcons 22-5 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Central's offense struck to a 55-15 lead over Davenport West at the half.

Recently on December 21 , Davenport Central squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

