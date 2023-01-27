 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North darts by Muscatine in easy victory 68-16

Davenport North left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 68-16 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.

Davenport North thundered in front of Muscatine 21-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 43-12 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Davenport North breathed fire to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 12-2 margin in the closing period.

The last time Davenport North and Muscatine played in a 50-30 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.

