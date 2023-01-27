Davenport North darts by Muscatine in easy victory 68-16

Davenport North left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 68-16 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.

Davenport North thundered in front of Muscatine 21-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 43-12 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Davenport North breathed fire to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 12-2 margin in the closing period.

