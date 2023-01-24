Davenport North dispatches Davenport Assumption 64-50

Davenport North put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Davenport Assumption in a 64-50 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Davenport North and Davenport Assumption played in a 46-33 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
