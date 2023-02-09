Davenport North left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Central DeWitt from start to finish for a 70-50 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Central DeWitt and Davenport North played in a 57-52 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Muscatine . For a full recap, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport West on February 3 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.

