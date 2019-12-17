Davenport North girls win with defense, rebounding

When your offense is having an off night, you have to find other ways to win.
The Davenport North girls basketball team did just that against Pleasant Valley in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at the Wildcats’ Den on Tuesday night.
Despite shooting just 35 percent from the field, including going 4-for-18 from the three-point line, the Wildcats did enough with defense and rebounding for a 40-25 win to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Camry Dillie did have 17 points and eight rebounds for the hosts but North never could quite get into any kind of offensive flow. The Wildcats also had 18 turnovers in the game. But the Wildcats forced Pleasant Valley into 20 turnovers of their own and out-rebounded the visitors, 34-27. The Spartans (1-6, 0-4) also only had two second-chance points the whole contest.
“I am not going to lie, it was not a pretty game but I am proud of our girls because we held together and got it done,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “We were pretty solid on (defense) the whole night. Some nights we shoot the ball well, some nights we don’t. But the thing is, with the right attitude and effort, we come to play and we are going to be in the game.”
Both teams struggled to find offense in the first half as the first quarter saw a combined 12 turnovers, including seven from Pleasant Valley. Many of the calls for both teams were traveling violations as players made good drives into the lane but then became indecisive with the ball and lifted their pivot foots.
You have free articles remaining.
The Spartans, especially, seemed to have open looks at the basket but passed it up. Pleasant Valley had just three field goals in the first half but only trailed 19-9 at halftime because of North’s shooting woes as well. Dillie had 11 of her points in the first half to keep the Wildcats out in front.
Pleasant Valley, however, in the second half seemed more confident and started to become more aggressive in its shot selection. Sophia Lindquist and Halle Vice both nailed two 3-pointers in the second half to help give the visitors some life on the offensive end.
Vice, just a freshman, was not shy in taking open looks from beyond the arc and although she went 2-for-8 from behind the line, many of the misses appeared to go halfway down the basket before bouncing out. Vice’s 3-pointer from the deep wing with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter left the Spartans only trailing 23-18 after three quarters.
The Wildcats found some key points from someone other than Dillie. Layla Muhammad had a free throw, Bella Sims buried a 3-pointer and Mekiyah Harris nailed a short jumper as the hosts pushed the lead back out to 29-21 with five minutes left in the contest. In fact, the Spartans went scoreless until Addie Kerkhoff hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes for PV’s first points of the fourth quarter left it 29-21.
In addition to Sims’ play, North also got big baskets from non-starters Tayja Clayton, Lindsey Broders and Ivy Wilmington in the second half.
“Our bench had good energy and effort,” Rucker said.
Ilah Perez Johnson had four points and 10 rebounds for PV while Riley Vice added 11 rebounds for the Spartans. PV coach Jennifer Goetz said she is starting to see the improvements her team has made this season, even though it has not translated to wins on the scoreboard.
“We are not into moral victories but you can’t get mad at kids that bust their butts defensively and hold a team averaging 55 or 60 points a game to 40,” Goetz said. “I am just proud of this team. It’s not a secret that we struggle offensively. We got good looks that just did not go down. But that’s OK because those shots are going to go down. But tonight, we did take another step forward against a good basketball team.”