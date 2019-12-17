Davenport North girls win with defense, rebounding

When your offense is having an off night, you have to find other ways to win.

The Davenport North girls basketball team did just that against Pleasant Valley in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at the Wildcats’ Den on Tuesday night.

Despite shooting just 35 percent from the field, including going 4-for-18 from the three-point line, the Wildcats did enough with defense and rebounding for a 40-25 win to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Camry Dillie did have 17 points and eight rebounds for the hosts but North never could quite get into any kind of offensive flow. The Wildcats also had 18 turnovers in the game. But the Wildcats forced Pleasant Valley into 20 turnovers of their own and out-rebounded the visitors, 34-27. The Spartans (1-6, 0-4) also only had two second-chance points the whole contest.

“I am not going to lie, it was not a pretty game but I am proud of our girls because we held together and got it done,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “We were pretty solid on (defense) the whole night. Some nights we shoot the ball well, some nights we don’t. But the thing is, with the right attitude and effort, we come to play and we are going to be in the game.”