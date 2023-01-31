Davenport North mauls Clinton in strong effort 70-17

Davenport North built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 70-17 win over Clinton at Clinton High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Davenport North and Clinton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Clinton faced off against Davenport West . For more, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on January 24 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap.

