Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Davenport North prevailed over Iowa City 61-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Davenport North and Iowa City settling for a 2-2 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 33-19 lead over the Little Hawks at the intermission.

Davenport North thundered to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks outpointed the Wildcats 16-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

