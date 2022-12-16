Davenport North shuts off the power on Clinton 83-13

Davenport North raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 83-13 win over Clinton in Iowa girls basketball on December 16.
Last season, Davenport North and Clinton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 12 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.