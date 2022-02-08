Davenport North takes a toll on Davenport Assumption 46-33

Davenport North grabbed a 46-33 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport North faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Central DeWitt on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
